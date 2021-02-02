Reminder: Art Circle Public Library will be closed Feb. 8-March 7 to install new carpeting on the first floor.
Library patrons will be able to pick up reserved items 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at the electric doors on the front walkway.
All other services of the library will be unavailable during this time.
Great New Books
The Prodigal Son by Gregg Hurwitz. Having escaped from the shadowy black-box orphan program aimed at creating assassins, Evan Smoak dedicated his life to helping those with nowhere else to turn. He’s agreed to cease his activities in exchange for an unofficial pardon, but then he is contacted by the last person in the world imaginable: the woman who gave him up for adoption. She wants him to help another child from the foster home where Evan was raised who’s being targeted by assassins.
Made In China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America’s Cheap Goods by Amelia Pang. Journalist Pang debuts with a vivid and powerful report on Chinese forced labor camps and their connections to the American marketplace. She spotlights the story of political prisoner Sun Yi, a follower of the banned spiritual movement Falun Gong, who inserted handwritten notes into the boxes of Halloween decorations he packaged at a camp in northeastern China. In 2012, two years after Sun’s release, an Oregon woman found one of his notes in a box of foam gravestones. The resulting media coverage led to widespread condemnation of China’s labor practices, Pang writes, but only superficial changes. Her cinematic narrative alternates between Sun’s traumatic experiences and an overview of the political history, cultural prejudices, and economic factors behind China’s system of “re-education through labor.” She also explores loopholes in U.S. laws that might otherwise prevent imports from the camps, and how American consumers searching for cheap products and the latest trends create an incentive for China to continue its brutal labor practices.
Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion. This array of uncollected pieces from Didion shows the full range of her work, ranging from six pieces written in 1968 for the “Points West” Saturday Evening Post she wrote with her husband, John Gregory Dunne, to New Yorker pieces on Hemingway and Martha Stewart, dating from 1998 and 2000, respectively. A mini-biography, then, of the author’s thinking that captures her ongoing sharp view of the world.
A Thousand Ships by Natalie Haynes. Shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction, this novel is a gorgeous retelling of the Trojan War from the perspectives of the many women involved in its causes and consequences.
The Shadow Box by Luanne Rice. A haunting thriller about how far one wife is willing to go to expose the truth — and the lengths someone will go to stop her.
Libraries=Information
Lasers can hack voice-activated devices such as Amazon’s Echo, Apple’s HomePod and Google Assistant devices.
A recent experiment showed that a hacker could record a voice issuing a command, use a laser modulator to turn the sound waves into laser pulses and send it to a device by simply aiming the laser at it. The device would then obey the voice command.
If you have a smart home, the hacker could potentially tell the device to open your garage door or unlock your front door.
Be sure voice-activated devices cannot be seen from windows through which hackers could aim a laser, and place devices behind a bookcase, TV or picture. Sound waves go around objects, but light waves do not.
Stingy Schobel Says
If you use your fireplace and/or an outdoor fire pit, listen up: Save your ashes!
One cord of wood can produce about 50 pounds of ashes, and these ashes have a number of beneficial uses around your property.
If you grow tomatoes, sprinkle ashes and rake them into the soil; tomatoes thrive on the natural calcium in wood ashes.
You can also spread the ashes as a border around the garden; they act as a natural barrier to damaging slugs and other pests.
And finally, save the ashes in a metal garbage container and use them as a natural deicer for your driveway.
Lower the cost of dentures by discussing plans for them with your dentist.
Dentures usually last just five to eight years before needing replacement, so consider alternatives such as bridges or implant crowns.
Comparison shop with other nearby dentists. If you find a lower price ask your dentist if he will match it.
Consider a payment plan — Many dentists offer them, and some do not charge interest.
If you have a local dental school, find out if it does denture fittings by students who are closely supervised by experienced clinical faculty.
If quotes for your dentures are very high, consider medical tourism — you may be able to take a vacation and have dentures fitted at the same time.
Library Laugh
When do bakers share their recipes?
On a knead-to-dough basis.
