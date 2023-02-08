Beginning Feb. 20, you can enroll in as many free classes as you’d like as a member.
From March 6 to April 14, most classes will be held at Roane State Community College on various topics unless noted otherwise.
To enroll, go to roanstate.edu./CLL and follow the directions for joining. There’s a small fee of just $40 for the entire year. You can also browse the class schedule before you join. If you have questions, send them to cllteam@crossville.org and one of our volunteers will reply as quickly as possible.
The Center for Lifelong Learning is a 501(3)c organization that’s managed by volunteers who live in Cumberland County. All instructors are also volunteers who donate their time to share their interest with residents. Please discuss these classes with your neighbors and friends, and encourage them join.
Monday, March 6: Holly Hanson will will host students on a walking tour of the Cumberland Business Incubator (CBI) Maker Space on the Roane State campus, where volunteers will explain the various machinery and tools available to create new hobbies such as woodworking, 3-D printing techniques and vinyl banner-making. This is a great class for anyone who has an idea for a new hobby or small business. The amount of machinery available for members to use is incredible.
Tuesday, March 7: Historian Don Hunnicutt will return with his popular presentation about the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge. He’ll show actual photos of the “Secret City” as it was developed, discuss how the employees were recruited and explain the lifestyle of the families who lived there. This class is very popular, so bring your friends.
Thursday, March 9: The Struggle to Create The Great Smoky Mountain National Park and Now Maintain It. John McArthur will be back with another excellent presentation about a subject he loves, and students enjoy learning about. Enroll early to be sure to get a seat, and bring your friends. You do not want to miss this class.
Thursdays, March 9 and March 16: Finally, a cooking class again. Using an air fryer and instapot in this two-session class, Kelly Roberson will demonstrate these one-pot, quick-cooking techniques. A one-time fee of $10 will cover the ingredients, which you will enjoy eating at the end of each session.
Mondays, March 13, 20, 27 and April 3: Crochet for Beginners. Holly Hill learned this hobby several years ago as an adult and now enjoys teaching others the simple techniques. Join her four-session class and make new friends in an informal setting. Required materials will be discussed at the first class.
Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15: iPhone Photography. Now you can learn basic techniques and expand your knowledge from an excellent photographer. Russ Schubert will patiently explain all those magic buttons that you didn’t know how to use in this two-session class. Enroll early and make sure to bring your iPhone and questions.
Thursday, March 16: Make plans and take off for those unique destinations you’ve always heard about, with this travel class taught by Kathy Wheale. She will help you learn how to travel to Antarctica, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and other amazing destinations that she’s experienced as a single traveler. She’ll also explain how to read the fine print with your airline flights, get comfy seats and book a good VRBO. Packing issues? She’s got those covered, too.
Tuesday, March 21: Conrad Tours. How does John Conrad find all the places he leads his groups to in Cumberland County, and why was he motivated to start his famous free tours? You will laugh and enjoy hearing from our well-known and respected leader. Your friends and neighbors will definitely want to join you for this class.
Wednesday, March 22: WWII POW Camps in the U.S. Join JC Davis as he describes the POW camps, the prisoners sent there and their involvement with the local citizens, especially the camp here in Crossville. If you want to view the camp model and memorabilia at the War Museum on Main St. before the class, you’ll have a good idea of what he describes. This is a great class for anyone who likes history, since JC brings it to life by wearing uniforms. He has a wealth of knowledge.
Wednesday, March 22: Join Meteorologist Mark Baldwin in this new topic: Understanding the Challenge to Agricultures’ Environment. He has taught us about the weather and, last fall, showed us the Webb Telescope and recent SpaceX launches. Now, Mark explores practices employed by farmers and forming corporations, which impact the environment of agriculture. Gardeners will be extremely interested in this topic, and anyone who buys and enjoys produce food will want to attend, too.
