Stamp collecting is a vocation and avocation for Lance Limoges. He owned a stamp store in Pennsylvania for a number of years and sells stamps through various outlets while maintaining an impressive personal collection.
Limoges, 83, taught geography among a number of subjects in college and credits stamp collecting with fueling his interest. As it turns out, he scored a touchdown when a thunderstorm drove him indoors.
Limoges was 11 or 12 and played in daily sandlot football games in Miami. When inclement weather ended the gridiron action one day, a fellow player and friend suggested they go to his home so he could work on his stamp collection. Limoges watched his friend take a box from under his bed and spread out a bunch of stamps.
“I felt an instant connection,” Limoges said. “I loved geography. The stamps showed maps, history and the currency of various countries. When I took geography in college, I knew exactly where the countries were and facts about them. The professor told me he never had a student who knew so much.”
Limoges embarked on a teaching career that took him around the world and allowed him to add to his stamp collection; as a Boy Scout, Limoges earned one of his first merit badges, in stamp collecting, on the way to becoming an Eagle Scout. He took a sabbatical from teaching to run a stamp store in State College for 20 years and averaged 25 shows a year. In 1997, Limoges started buying and selling stamps on eBay and remains an active user. He also collects old letters and documents featuring stamps.
“We’ll stop by an antique store on a trip and I’ll ask if they have stamps,” Limoges said. “If they say no, I’ll ask if they have any old letters and documents and, if they do, will ask to see them. I can’t resist buying a stamp if I think it’ll turn into something good. I learn something new from stamps every day. It’s a fun way to learn history.”
Limoges is a member of the Crossville Stamp Club, which meets twice monthly at the Art Circle Public Library. He joined in 2015 when meetings were held at the senior center. Limoges and Franc Connor have seniority in the club, which has a core group of six to seven members and a revolving group of participants since its inception. A number of longtime members passed away: Eric Nerves, who was from England; Rolando Cabrera, a native of Cuba; Bruce Bennett, one of the club’s founders, and Floyd Quick. Dave Tower is a longtime member who no longer attends the meetings.
Members range from a former master mechanic and New York City detective to a retired telephone engineer/real estate agent and college professor.
“I enjoy the camaraderie,” Limoges said. “It’s not a formal, structured meeting. We talk about life more than stamps. We find friends with a mutual interest and look forward to seeing one another. We’ll go out for lunch and celebrate birthdays. Wives will come to our meetings. It’s like a family.”
Stan Duczeminskyj joined the club in January and quickly connected with member Bill Blackmun.
“We established a bond as far as collecting and trading stamps,” said Duczeminskyj, a longtime New Jersey resident who moved to Crossville in 2020. “We’re interested in a lot of the same stamps.”
Duczeminskyj started collecting stamps when he was 12 years old. “My dad did it,” he said.
Although there were some lapses in high school and when he served in the Air Force, Duczeminskyj continued to collect stamps throughout his adult life. His main focus and largest collection are U.S. stamps. His second largest collection features foreign stamps prior to 1941. He also has stamps issued from the World War II years, 1941-1945, and the major countries involved in the war: the U.S., France, Germany, USSR, Italy, United Kingdom and Japan.
“World War II stamps reflect a part of history that affected the world,” said Duczeminskyj, who also collects stamped envelopes and postcards.
Duczeminskyj said he appreciates the artwork in the older stamps and how long it took to creating it, adding that newer stamps don’t feature the same artistic quality. Being a philatelist doesn’t get old for Duczeminskyj.
“I just enjoy it,” he said. “It’s a hobby, a way of relaxing. I enjoy walking down memory lane. It’s better than most TV shows. Bottom line is if it smells like a stamp, looks like a stamp, tastes like a stamp, I collect it.”
As with many baseball card collectors, philatelists often start when they are younger, lose interest in high school, perhaps have their mother dispose of the collection, and rediscover the hobby later in life. Such is the case, except for the mother part, with Bill Blackmun, who joined the club three years ago after learning about it from his daughter, who worked at the library.
Blackmun, who grew up in California, said his father collected stamps when he was a child, inspiring him to get his first album. When the family moved to Africa for six years, Blackmun said he and his father, who taught power technology and especially automotive mechanics in emerging nations, would purchase stamps at the post office. He also accompanied his mother as she traveled around Europe teaching art, and bought stamps in the different countries.
“She took us to Egypt, Rome, Venice, Germany, Austria, Great Britain…” Blackmun said. “I picked up a lot of history with stamps.”
Back in California, Blackmun attended high school and said he was more interested in cars and girls than stamps, although he still bought first-day covers. Cars continued to command much of Blackmun’s attention as he worked as a master mechanic for Toyota until he retired three years ago.
Blackmun, who moved to Sparta in 2014, said he was looking for something to do and remain active following retirement and went back to stamp collecting. A short time later, he found out about the Crossville club, which offers more than just the opportunity to talk stamps.
“I enjoy the camaraderie,” Blackmun said. “A lot of times we don’t talk stamps, we just BS.”
Nevertheless, there’s the chance to trade and buy at a discounted rate and add to a collection of U.S. stamps that has grown from 30,000 to 500,000 since Blackmun joined the club. When Duczeminskyj joined, they quickly bonded.
“Stan has more mint stamps that I can purchase,” said Blackmun, who has all U.S. stamps from 1920 to 2000 and is in the process of converting that collection from canceled to mint, something he’s about three-fourths completed. “There’s nothing wrong with canceled stamps, but it’s nice to have new, pristine stamps if you can afford it.”
Blackmun is not looking to get rich from collecting stamps.
“I do it for the fun of collecting,” he said. “If I can find a stamp for a nickel or 20 cents, I’m happy. The stamps bring a lot of memories.”
There are two phases to Connor’s stamp collecting. They’re some 60 years apart, proving it’s never too late to rediscover a hobby.
Growing up in Massachusetts, Connor started collecting stamps when he was 8 or 9 years old. “Some kids at school were collecting,” said the 80-year-old Crossville resident. “We started a little club.”
Connor said he enjoyed the variety of stamps and the history, learning about countries he didn’t hear about in school. As with many other young philatelists, Connor stopped collecting when he got to high school, focusing on girls and sports.
Fast forward some 50 years. Connor was visiting family in Florida and went to a yard sale. He purchased a large number of stamps, marking a return to his childhood hobby. Later, Connor joined the Crossville Stamp Club and remains a fixture at the meetings.
“I enjoy the guys,” said Connor, a former medic who has lived in Crossville for 25 years. “There are a lot of smart people down there. We have a good time.”
Connor collects pre-canceled U.S. stamps featuring cities and towns. He estimates he has several thousand and says it’s a challenge to locate them to add to his collection. For Connor, stamp collecting has traveled far and long.
“I piddle with it,” Connor said. “It’s doing something that’s different.”
Ron Hoering took a 30-year break from stamp collecting. During most of those three decades, he was busy fighting crime.
A resident of Cumberland County, Hoering, 83, is a former detective in Manhattan and the Bronx, federal marshal and retired Army SFC who retired in 1995 and splits time between Tennessee and New York. He purchased land in Tennessee in 1985 and built a home on it 10 years later.
Despite working some 1,000 homicides during his 25 years in law enforcement, Hoering said he had a good job he loved. He collected stamps as a youngster and joined the local club six years ago.
“I heard about the stamp club,” Hoering said. “It looked interesting. It’s something to do. It’s mostly a social event. Lance has some really interesting stories. I like stamps, but I’m not in love with them. I collect U.S. stamps, preferably the older ones.”
Bo Miller has an affinity for transportation stamps. That’s not surprising since he drove a truck for 35 years.
Miller, 66, has been a resident of Crossville since 2016. Born in Germany, he started collecting mostly sheets of stamps when he was 8 to 9 years old. Averaging 30 to 40 days a year at home during his truck driving career, Miller didn’t have much time to collect stamps. No longer on the road, Miller could revisit his old hobby and joined the club last year.
“I kind of like the guys and their attitude,” Miller said. “There are a lot of characters and variety. It’s not a group of guys who never left town. They’re a nice, friendly group of guys. I like the socializing. I’ve also learned new things and stamp terms.
Miller, who also collects comic books and auto cards, said he has mostly U.S. stamps. Many feature trucks, cars, planes and trains.
“Stamps are unusual and unique,” Miller said. “There’s a lot of history.”
The Crossville Stamp Club meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at the Art Circle Public Library.
