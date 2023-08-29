Join in Wednesday, Aug. 29, at noon in the Cumberland Room at the Library to hear Phil N the Blanks performing songs from the great American songbook and much more.
Great New Books
The Discreet Charm of the Big Bad Wolf by Alexander McCall Smith
A crime ripped from the mind of Mother Goose animates McCall’s witty fourth outing for Swedish police detective Ulf Varg. Fridolf Bengtsson, owner of Sweden’s largest bacon-processing business, arrives at Ulf’s office in the Department of Sensitive Crimes to report that his country cottage has been stolen--literally removed from its foundations and taken somewhere else. While Ulf investigates, he faces an additional pair of time-sensitive problems: in order to cut down on operating costs, he must select a member of his tight-knit team to transfer to another department; and his girlfriend, a veterinarian’s assistant, is nudging him to get experimental cochlear implants for his nearly deaf dog. Ulf and company are extremely pleasant company, lending this farcical mystery all the comforts of a good cozy without most of the clichés, and Smith juggles the various subplots with ease. Simply put, this is good-natured fun.
Good Bad Girl by Alice Feeney
Feeney returns with another plot-twisting suspense novel that deftly explores mother-daughter relationships and the secrets they sometimes hold. Frankie is the head librarian at a women’s prison, and she likes it there. It “keeps her sane,” as she often thinks, but she leaves it all behind on a journey to find her daughter, who ran away from home a year ago. Meanwhile, Patience is living in a tiny attic room over an art gallery and works in a care home. She’ll do anything to protect Edith, her favorite patient, but Clio, Edith’s estranged daughter, does not appreciate the interference or the close relationship between her mother and the care worker. Patience is bonding with Edith but not telling her the truth about most things. Edith is lying to her daughter, and Clio is lying to everyone and herself. These four women are somehow connected, and nearly 18 years of secrets and lies are about to come to light. Is it possible that a good girl did a bad thing for a good reason?
The Breakaway by Jennifer Warner
Weiner’s charming latest (after The Summer Place) follows a cyclist as she contemplates her life during an upstate New York bike tour. Abby Stern, 33, began cycling years ago to fight negative feelings about, as does Sebastian, a man she once hooked up with. Along the way, Abby deals with Eileen’s judgment and is still drawn to the charismatic Sebastian, though he was recently qouted on TikTok for being a player. Still, he seems to genuinely like Abby, and the feeling is mutual. Abby and Sebastian’s lively banter reels the reader in, as do the fine-grained details from the trail (the rattling Walkway Over the Hudson, the “scrubby backyards,” and an honest depiction of touring bike frames: “They weren’t pretty, but they got the job done”). Abby’s development feels genuine, as she learns to define herself on her own terms. This breezy outing goes down easy.
Library Laugh I
Where did the ghost go on his vacation?
He went to Maliboo!
Stingy Schobel Says
Hotels typically provide full refunds on room purchases until a few days before your reservation starts. If prices drop, you often can cancel your reservation and rebook at the lower rate (but check the cancellation policy to be sure). Forward your reservation email to save@pruvo.com, and the site will monitor prices on your behalf and let you know if it finds a better rate.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, about 14% of total air infiltration in a home occurs through the fireplace. Cold drafts can enter a chimney even if the flue is pulled shut, which can make your home less energy-efficient in the winter months. There are products in the marketplace called chimney balloons -- nearly indestructible balloons you place inside the chimney to act as draft blockers. They work to stop the cold drafts, but they can be expensive. One DIY solution? Tape a cardboard box inside the chimney as a draft stopper. It will do the trick and help you save up to 30% on your heating bill. Just remember to remove the box if you want to use the fireplace.
Library Laugh II
When do you go at red and stop at green?
When you’re eating a watermelon!
Libraries=Information
Ever see delicately balanced, cone-shaped stacks of rocks when you’re hiking in a national park? They’re called “cairns,” and many of them have been created to mark trails and points of interest. But the National Park Service requests that visitors to the parks do not build new cairns or add to existing ones. New cairn construction disturbs the natural habitats of small insects, reptiles and microorganisms who depend on rocks lying flat on the soil. Millions of annual visitors staying true to the “leave no trace” mantra will help preserve their natural beauty.
Summer Smile Bonus
How do all the oceans say hello to each other?
They WAVE!
