Shopping and donations are increasing at The Grab, 9547 Hwy. 70 W in Pleasant Hill! Patrons are now able to shop, masked and socially distanced, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hours would be longer if there were more volunteers to staff the thrift store. The popular Saturday Bag Sales have recently started up again. For $2 you can stuff as many clothes into a bag as will fit. Next Bag Sale is Saturday, May 29, during store hours. They could use a few more volunteers to sort and hang clothing. If you can volunteer, call Donna Iles, Grab manager, at 931-287-3018. Donations are accepted during opening hours or call Donna to make arrangements at other times.
The Grab was actually started by the Pleasant Hill Academy in 1886 to supply school outfits for the boarding students. Most of the teachers had come from the North and contacted their families, friends and churches asking for used clothing. The first store was established in a classroom in Woodbury Hall, the first Academy building, later moving to the end of Cottage Street. Those who bought the clothes sometimes paid in barter with berries, chickens, eggs and ashes. It was called The Salesroom and at first was for students only, but the clothes continued coming in so when it was opened to the community, it got its name, The Grab.
In 1944 The Grab was robbed and set on fire. Using unopened boxes of clothes in reserve, it was reopened the very next day in the old Suttle Store building where the Pleasant Hill Town Hall is now located on Main Street. The Grab resided for a while in Pioneer Hall and has served the community of Pleasant Hill and surroundings from a variety of locations around town. For 20 years it was held in the old water treatment building on Uplands’ property on West Lake Road. Missionary barrels of used clothing continued to arrive from northern churches up through the 1970s. When the thrift store was closed in 2003, a group of concerned citizens of the community petitioned to have it reopened. With the help of the Pleasant Hill Community Church UCC, Brown’s Chapel Church, Smith Chapel Baptist Church and Neverfail Community Church, The Grab was reopened in September 2004. A committee and paid manager, Donna Iles, with the help of many volunteers operate it. The present location of The Grab is in a building on Hwy. 70 W just past the Pleasant Hill Market.
Many families continue to be helped by The Grab. In July and August of each year they can pick up complete outfits for any student including preschool. This offer extends to all of Cumberland County and eastern White County. No child is turned away. Last summer 27 students were provided with school outfits, in spite of the pandemic. This program is possible because of the generosity of individuals‘ donations of quality clothes and the helpful cooperation of several Crossville clothes merchants such as Elite Repeat. Two sheds, The Brady Barn (named for Geneva Brady) and the Belvia Barn (named for Belvia Hassler) hold winter and summer clothes in reserve. Brady and Hassler served on the Grab Committee after its reorganization.
The Grab has contributed items to at least 25 organizations and individuals such as the Wharton Association Trash and Treasure sale, materials for nightgowns at Wharton Nursing Home, clothes and bedding for burn-outs and needy individuals, as well as frequent donations to Crossville Housing. The Grab is a non-profit mission outreach, but has to pay all of its utilities — light, water, gas, heat, and rent. The Grab is a non-profit mission outreach of the Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ. The church takes care of any expenses not covered by its income. Many volunteers from the local community work regularly to help support this important service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.