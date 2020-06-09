May was American Wetlands Month.
In Tennessee, our bottomland hardwoods, swamps, bogs and more provide numerous benefits, including improving water quality, providing critical habitat, supporting our economy, reducing flooding, and providing recreational opportunities.
In the midst of COVID-19 shelter-at-home living, the Obed Watershed Community Association launched its 2.5-year work plan to restore the stream and wetlands along Yonside Drive culverts in Pleasant Hill.
OWCA has received a federal grant to manage restoration work on properties owned by Uplands Village (Lake Laura wetlands), Pleasant Hill (the Yonside road and culvert), and Dr. Franklin Cobos’ property along the stream.
The project involves roughly 600 feet of stream upstream from Yonside Dr. on Dr. Cobos’ land, including the pool and roughly 250 feet of backwater from the beaver dam.
In the upper section a debris dam will be removed, and about eight spots of eroded banks will be stabilized.
The strip along the stream on both sides that was underwater with the beaver dam at its original height was replanted with native species adapted to streamside (floodable) conditions.
Early in May, 11 volunteers maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, and rubber boots installed 515 plugs of diverse native plants and 390 bare-root shrubs in the Yonside wetlands.
These plants will attract native pollinators, provide food for the wildlife, provide water filtering plants and erosion blockers.
There will be a fall planting of dormant shrubs and trees for the project … plus a work party on environmentally sound invasive plants control.
Additionally part of the project is 188 feet downstream from the road ending at the low beaver dam, which is owned by Uplands Village. This particular beaver dam on the right side of the Yonside culvert has protected Lake Laura from filling with silt.
Portions of the dam were destroyed at different times. Beavers kept rebuilding. After five years, the beavers gave up and moved up stream and built another dam.
The abandoned dam deteriorated leaving Lake Laura wetlands vulnerable. Wetlands are like giant sponges to absorb and hold water during runoffs and flooding. Beaver dams are the most cost-effective way to build and maintain these dams in wetlands. This is especially true when outfitted with a Clemson leveler to keep water flowing through the area. The dam was shored up with 2.5 tons of native rocks, 20-40 pounds each.
Another part of the project is the replacement of the culvert under Yonside Dr. by the town of Pleasant Hill, with primary funding from this grant.
This will replace the current culvert, which backs up and flows over the road in heavy rains with one double the size, which should be able to handle future flows without overtopping the bank. The timing on the culvert replacement depends on the town and when they can contract and schedule the work.
This project is the result of many volunteer efforts over several years under the skilled leadership of Dennis Gregg, OWCA restoration manager and former Uplands Village Board of Directors member; Lisa Patrick, Pleasant Hill mayor; Jaramy Harris, Pleasant Hill maintenance; Herschel Murner, Uplands Village executive director; and Pleasant Hill volunteers.
Photos were taken by Anne Ganley, Uplands Environmental Stewardship and Sustainability Committee.
