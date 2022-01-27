At 11 a.m. Nov. 11, the town of Pleasant Hill dedicated the recently completed Beecher Seegraves Veterans Memorial Park in front of town hall.
It seemed fitting for the town to honor Seegraves as the country honored veterans on Veterans Day.
Pleasant Hill Mayor Lisa Patrick welcomed Seegraves as the guest of honor.
The guests recited Pledge of Allegiance and sang the Star-Spangled Banner.
The park was blessed as a sacred site by Seegraves’ pastor, Scott Monday of Memorial Baptist Church.
Boy Scout Troop 170 performed a solemn flag ceremony, and Seegraves was presented the flag that was flown over the memorial park as a gift from the town. It was ceremoniously folded and presented in a flag display case dated for the dedication.
This memorial park has been years of planning and finally executing the vision to reality. The efforts of many in both time and donations assisted in the building of this site. The town is exceptionally grateful for all contributions.
Following the dedication ceremony, Seegraves and his guests were treated to lunch and a time to gather, visit and celebrate.
The town of Pleasant Hill expresses that they are proud of their hometown veterans.
