There is a Crab Orchard stone encased building at the corner of Main St. and Church Dr. across from the post office in Pleasant Hill.
It is often the scene of benefits for local people to help with medical, funeral, burn out or other needs. Interesting conversations with visiting folks, fellowship dinners, weddings, receptions, baby showers, furniture sales, elections, birthday and graduation parties, pancake breakfasts, spaghetti dinners, you-name-it are held inside and out depending on the weather.
Although presently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the contra dancers, Bartitsu sessions, Cub and Boy Scouts were usually scheduled into the Community House weekly.
Dr. May Cravath Wharton broke ground for this building in 1927. Completed in 1929, it has served the community for 91 years.
The Community House was only one of three buildings planned by the Pleasant Hill First Congregational Church as the Community Church, United Church of Christ, was known then. There was to be a community house, a gymnasium and a church. The church building was completed in 1959, and the gymnasium was never built.
The Community House served as a worship space for Pleasant Hill Congregational Church before the church building was constructed, as well as a meeting place for the wider community. It was built as a multi-purpose building by local craftsmen. Its first use as the church seemed almost incidental.
The American Missionary Association gave a grant of $1,500 and a like amount as an interest-free loan to the church, which had been worshiping in Woodbury Chapel in the Academy Building on the Pleasant Hill Academy grounds. William Mellama of Los Angeles donated his services as architect.
The plans called for volunteer labor and donation of materials, which were given generously by people from all over the surrounding area. The original building was two stories, the first faced with stone and the second, stucco. An apartment on the second floor was often used by the church custodian.
Beginning in the depths of the Great Depression of the ’30s, meetings were held there about crops and farmers’ cooperatives, how to raise better hogs and chickens, and household helps for women. By 1950, the church decided to remove the second floor and reconstruct the Community House.
Saturday night folk dances and games were led by Viola Cunningham in the ’50s.
The building housed annual community fairs, political elections, library, relief work and potato clubs for the young folks. Demonstrations of home nursing, Home Extension meetings, nutrition classes, and inspirational talks were all part of the weekend “Chautauqua” programs. Monthly movies and even Wharton staff union meetings were held there.
Before the Blue Barn was built by the May Cravath Wharton Association, craft, book sales, Trash and Treasure, and the silent auction were organized there.
The Pleasant Hill Historical Society of the Cumberlands presented the church a historical marker on the 50th anniversary of its groundbreaking in 1977. Through the years many projects of maintenance, repair, and replacement of tables, chairs, and kitchen appliances have been carried out from time to time by the Community Church.
The Community House had often housed work camp youths and adults who came to volunteer at Old General Hospital, Wharton Nursing Home, Uplands Village or the Community Church. In 2005, the bathrooms were renovated and showers installed for work campers use.
In 2005 clay tiles by Pleasant Hill potter Trudie Palm imprinted with local flora and fauna were placed above the fireplace. Woodworker Dick Lammers created a fireplace screen.
In 2006, the old leaky windows were replaced with thermal ones. The kitchen was completely remodeled with new cabinets, flooring, storage closet, counter tops and serving counters on wheels along with a new stove, dishwasher and folding door.
The Pleasant Hill Community Church considers the Pleasant Hill Community House an outreach mission into the Pleasant Hill area by maintaining it and allowing its widespread use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.