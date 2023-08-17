Cumberland County’s Max and Connie Peterson are the recipients of the ReStore Volunteers of the Year State Impact Award at Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee’s 2023 State Conference in Murfreesboro.
The Petersons have devoted 13 years and more than 20,000 hours of their time in direct support of the mission of Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity and they’ve done it together.
“They say you are the sum of who you surround yourself with,” said Jessica Stephens, development director of Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity. “We could not be more proud and more blessed to call Max and Connie family.”
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit housing ministry working in partnership with God and people everywhere, from all walks of life, to build homes and develop communities with families in need of housing.
Call 931-484-4565 or visit www.cchabitatforhumanity.com for more.
