Connie Peterson was honored as Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity’s December Volunteer of the Month.
Peterson has been a loyal volunteer for eight years, volunteering in the craft department. She sorts, cleans, repairs and creates beautiful arrangements to sell in the ReStore.
“Connie sees the beauty in all things. She can create something from nothing, which is a true talent,” said Habitat crafter Katy Stephens.
Peterson grew up in Illinois on a grain farm and met her husband, Max Peterson, at the University of Illinois.
She later moved to Western Illinois after getting married, while Max farmed with his father.
Peterson was a home economics teacher and a farmer’s wife full-time while raising two daughters and a son.
The Petersons retired to Fairfield Glade.
“We love living here,” she said.
Peterson’s involvement with Habitat came after they spent two years volunteering in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. They both felt that there must be something else they could do to help others.
A neighbor, former Habitat President Walt Garner, spoke with them about volunteering. Max started volunteering on the construction site during the warmer months and in the ReStore during the warmer periods.
Max informed his wife about the repurposing department at the ReStore and suggested she check it out.
“I love that we have an activity that my husband of 58 years and I can do together. Each volunteer has their own interests and talents and can put beautiful, useful items for sale in the ReStore that might otherwise have been thrown away,” said Peterson.
“We always need willing workers in our department at Habitat,” she added. “You get to meet a lot of wonderful people that are giving back to help others.”
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity values all their volunteers and their hard work. Volunteers are always welcome.
Call 931-484-4565 or email volunteer@cchabitatforhumanity.com to get involved.
