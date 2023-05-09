Prince is a neutered grey and white male around two years of age. Call ahead 931-484-8525 or email animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov to make an appointment to see this or any other adoptable pets. The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Pet of the Week: Prince
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Eatery owners defy state order to shut down
- Delinquent tax property sparks auction
- New, private restaurant resisting state regulation
- Jackson indicted in shooting death of wife
- Nonprofit makes lifelong connections between animals and their people
- DCS notified after knives displayed in money dispute
- City looks at nonprofit, golf funds
- AROUND THE TOWN: No taxes on groceries this summer
- NC fugitive nabbed in Westel community
- Substance abuse tops community concerns
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.