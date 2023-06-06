It’s Christmas in June! Mrs. Claus is spayed and about 7 years old. She’s a special-needs girl. Call ahead 931-484-8525 or email animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov to make an appointment to see this or any other adoptable pets. The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Pet of the Week: Mrs. Claus
