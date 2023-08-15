Mister.jpg

Mister has been neutered and had all his shots. He is ready for his new home today!

Mister has been neutered and had all his shots. He is ready for his new home today! Call ahead 931-484-8525 or email animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov to make an appointment to see this or any other adoptable pets. The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Trending Video