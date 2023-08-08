Jitterbug is a male bulldog mix. He is crate trained and looking for a forever home. Call ahead 931-484-8525 or email animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov to make an appointment to see this or any other adoptable pets. The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Pet of the Week: Jitterbug
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- For the Kids: County reorganizes middle school sports
- Monday storms bring damage
- Plate & Bowl: The very public case of a very private ‘eatery’
- One injured, one charged in shooting
- Hodges' faith helps him realize dream
- Whitson seeing good development from Lady Jets
- Thousands in lottery ticket thefts
- Armes launches Pretty Clothes Shoppe and a new mission
- All students eligible for free school lunches
- One arrested in Tuesday fires
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.