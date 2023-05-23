Helga Hufflepuff is a spayed female black and white tuxedo cat with green eyes. Call ahead 931-484-8525 or email animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov to make an appointment to see this or any other adoptable pets. The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Pet of the Week: Helga Hufflepuff
