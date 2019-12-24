Candy, a two-year-old female cat, is the longest resident at the Cumberland County Animal Shelter, and her Christmas wish is for a forever home. With grey and white markings on her coat and tabby markings on her forehead and tail, she’s sweet and fully vetted.
Call 931-484-8525 or email animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov for more about Candy and other adoptable pets. The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
