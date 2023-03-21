Bowser is an adult male, around 3-4 years old. He is a fawn and white bully mix. Call ahead 931-484-8525 or email animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov to make an appointment to see this or any other adoptable pets. The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Pet of the Week: Bowser
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Eviction hearings move Village Inn closer to transfer
- Capps is 'Marching into Madness'
- Man who stole soft drink truck pleads
- Home improvement fraud charge
- Say Yes to the Prom Dress
- Arbor Day trees available March 17
- Crab Orchard woman indicted for house fire
- Schools eye $3M difference in state funding
- City council unanimously votes to reinstate public building authority
- FYI event to give residents the scoop on Fairfield Glade
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.