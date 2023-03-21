POW-Bowser.jpg

Bowser is an adult male, around 3-4 years old. He is a fawn and white bully mix. Call ahead 931-484-8525 or email animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov to make an appointment to see this or any other adoptable pets. The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

