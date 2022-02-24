Allen Perkins has been an amateur radio operator in Cumberland County since 1983.
“Going to school in 1956, my uncle gave me a Hallicrafters SkyBuddy as a gift so I might become interested in amateur radio,” Perkins said. “Since my family moved around a lot I lost interest in anything to do with the radio.”
In 1981, Perkins and his wife moved to her home state of Maine to start a new life. Being in a strange state and not knowing anyone but his wife’s family, Perkins thought it might be a good time to try amateur radio again.
“I found a local radio club in the town of Ellsworth, Maine, where we lived and the members advised me to contact a Lee Branum, KL7IJG. Lee was in his last year with the Navy before retirement and was very happy to be my mentor, or in ham talk, my ‘Elmer.’ I studied for some time and finally passed my novice test and was given the call KA1KIX which I retained until 2000.”
After moving to the city of Saco, ME, Perkins passed his general license and was starting to become more active in amateur radio with the Portland Amateur Wireless Association, the oldest club in the state. “I was becoming more involved in emergency communications and just before my retirement from my career with Irving Oil LLC of Canada, I was elected president of the club,” Perkins said.
After retirement, Perkins and his wife moved to Crossville in 2009 where he became much more involved with the local club.
“I was appointed assistant emergency coordinator by Wayne Alley, then the emergency communications coordinator for Cumberland County. As I became more involved with the club and members, I was very active in climbing towers for other hams and contributing many hours of free time to better the hobby and assist my community.”
In 2013, Perkins fell from a tower and was in serious condition for almost six months. After surviving the fall, he was appointed emergency coordinator for the county and have been instrumental in acquiring radios, antennas and other equipment that are now installed in the Emergency Operations Center at the EMA/911 building.
Over the years Perkins has been active in weather spotting during severe weather with direct contact to the National Weather Service in Nashville. “During bad weather myself and a few others who are trained weather spotters enlist other operators in what is called a Weather Spotters Net. Information obtained during these times is transmitted to the National Weather Service in Nashville via computer and radio, giving real time information to assist in giving the public information to assist in their safety,” Perkins said.
“Each year I participate in our national amateur radio field day exercise. I am currently on the Local Emergency Planning Committee assisting the EMA director with coordination in case of a large emergency to provide operators for emergency communication at distribution points as well as shelters for displaced individuals and families.
“I truly love the hobby and encourage the public to at least look at what we do and maybe find someone or others that may want to become amateurs who not only enjoy talking to the world but contributing to the welfare and safety of our community.”
In 2019, Perkins finally passed his last hurtle and became an Amateur Extra with the new call sign of N1ATS, which he asked for as he was in the Air Traffic Service in the Army National Guard, retiring as the first sergeant of the ATS Company in 1999. This is the highest license in amateur radio.
Perkins is also a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Navy and was part of the recovery crew of Apollo 9, 10 and 11 with the first men on the moon.
“I continue to this day to serve the public and my fellow hams.”
