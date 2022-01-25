Wire-Wrapped Heart Pendant
By Jane Harding | Chronicle contributor
Valentine’s Day will be here soon! Do you need a gift for a special family member? Susan Smathers returns to the Art Guild’s Plateau Creative Arts Center, offering a jewelry class titled “Wire-Wrapped Heart Pendant and Bead Necklace.”
The Art Guild offers smorgasbord classes the first Tuesday of each month. Each smorgasbord class serves as an introduction to a different medium, letting students try out a new art form in a two-hour time frame in a safe and fun atmosphere. All supplies are furnished, and instructors teach each step from start to finish, resulting in a delightful and unique artwork.
In this “make and take” Smorgasbord class, Smathers’ students will learn how to create a heart pendant necklace using jewelry tools, non-tarnish wire and beads. Smathers will take them through the planning stages, choosing the tools needed and constructing the finished pendant.
All supplies needed are included in the class fee of $25 for Guild members and $30 for guests to make a completed necklace. Pre-registration is required.
Smathers’ smorgasbord class is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Art Center, 451 Lakeview Dr.
Register for this class at the Art Center or call 931-707-7249.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity employer.
* * *
Green Bag Lady workday
The next Green Bag Lady workday at the Dogwood Exchange is Friday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees will make two bags – one to take home and one that will be donated to the Art Circle Library in Crossville. No sewing experience is required.
This project is an international program for volunteers to make bags out of donated fabric that can be used over and over. The program to date has given away 150,000 bags. The Dogwood Exchange has already donated more than 60 bags to the Art Circle Library.
To register for this free program, email dogwoodexchange@gmail.com or call 931-787-5838. The Dogwood Exchange is located at 92 E. First Street in Crossville.
* * *
Three-Day Painting Workshop
If you have ever wanted to learn how to create a painting from start to finish, now is the time. Come to the Plateau Creative Arts Center and join artist and Art Guild member Debbie Toney for three fun afternoons of learning and painting Feb. 8, 15, and 22 from 1-4 p.m.
All levels of artists are encouraged and welcome. Each participant is asked to bring their own oils or acrylic paints (primary colors plus white) and painting supplies, including a canvas for each class, no bigger that 11X14.
Throughout the three-day workshop, Toney will demonstrate how to create landscapes and still life paintings, walking you through the process step by step. She will teach how to choose and compose a successful composition, how to start painting, how to judge values and value relationships for form and depth, and how to mix colors and use color and color temperature for harmony which will make your paintings pop. You will learn the makings of a painting from start to finish with respect and encouragement for your own painting style. Each day of the workshop, participants will create a painting.
If you have ever taken any of Toney’s classes, you know how generously she shares her tips and tricks for successful paintings with enthusiasm and encouragement. The Plateau Creative Arts Center has a state-of-the-art classroom facility for classes and workshops with enough room for social distancing.
To register for Toney’s workshop, please call the Art Center at 931-707-7249, or stop by 451 Lakeview Dr. Class size is limited with a minimum of 4, maximum of 8 students. Cost for the three-day workshop is $105 for Art Guild members, $120 for non-members.
If you have any questions about supplies, please email Toney at dtoney6101@gmail.com.
