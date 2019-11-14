Ever needed help feeding a family? Ever had to decide between paying the electric bill or buying food? Many in Cumberland County and even in Fairfield Glade struggle with these questions.
The Mission of Peavine Care Center is on a mission to reach out to those in need in Cumberland County by providing basic food, spiritual support and a kind word. They are a 501(c)(3) organization.
They are a volunteer organization from the ground up. Each week they have at least 24 volunteers sort and repackage perishable food, stock shelves, pack bags, do some home deliveries and share a devotion with families. They currently serve more than 50 households each week.
The Care Center is open every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for registration of new clients. The distribution of food is from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Donations of money help them to not only buy food but also cover the cost of rent and utilities. In order to keep the doors open, the average monthly cost is $2,200. Eight refrigerators and freezers use a lot of electricity!
Donations in any amount may be sent to Peavine Care Center, 44 Peavine Plaza, Ste. 103, Crossville, TN 38571
Please consider helping them by making a tax-deductible donation. A basic donation of $30 can help build five to 10 bags of essential food items. Call Director Bob Diller at 931-787-0674 with any questions.
Everyone’s help would be greatly appreciated.
