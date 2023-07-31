The public is invited to attend the opening reception for the prestigious Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show on Friday, Aug. 4, from 5-7 p.m. Show sponsors are First National Bank of Tennessee and Stonehaus Winery. Mark Hall, a retired professor of art at Maryville College in Tennessee, will judge the entries.
Juror-judge Hall formerly served at the Indianapolis Museum of Art and the David and Alfred Smart Museum. Previously, he served as an assistant professor at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL, an assistant and associate professor at Marian College in Indianapolis, IN, and has retired as a professor emeritus from Maryville College in Maryville, TN. He currently has a small print/art studio in Maryville and continues to create prints and drawings in a variety of styles and modes.
The J&J Fine Arts Show winners will be announced during the Aug. 4 reception. This event is free and open to the public at the Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr. Dates for the Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show are Aug. 4 through Aug. 31. The Arts Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9-4 p.m.
Browse through eye-catching displays of paintings in watercolor, oil, pastels, colored pencil, acrylic, mixed media, photography, pottery, jewelry, woodwork, and more! All artwork in the gallery is available for purchase. Unique gifts can also be found in the Arts Center’s retail space, “Endless Possibilities, Fine Arts and Crafts.” Visit the Facebook and Instagram pages at “Plateau Creative Arts Center” and the website at www.artguildfairfieldglade.net.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
