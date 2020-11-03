The Plateau PC Users Group (PPCUG) will meet Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Christ Lutheran Church, corner of Snead and Lake View in Fairfield Glade. The meeting will start at 3 p.m., the group’s winter start time.
Face coverings and social distancing will be enforced during this session.
The presentation will begin at 3 p.m. and the Q&A session with experts will follow the presentation. This is the last meeting of 2020.
Bob Willis, tax specialist, will provide an update on several little known tax law changes and other potential tax law changes that could affect your 2020 income taxes following this year’s presidential election.
The Secure Act, passed by congress in December 2019, became effective January 1, 2020. It changes the age that retirees must take Required Mandatory Distributions (RMDs) from 70 ½ to 72, and the rules for beneficiaries of IRAs and other tax deferred retirement accounts.
The Cares Act, passed in March 2020, best known for the $1,200 Stimulus checks, also made some little known tax law changes that will affect your 2020 tax return. The RMDs from retirement accounts was suspended for 2020 taxes, and you can deduct some charity donations on your 2020 tax return when you take the standard deduction, due to the Corona virus.
Learn the details of these changes and also what other tax law changes are being proposed by the president-elect in this year’s election.
PPCUG is dedicated to helping its members and the community better enjoy the use of personal computers. Visitors are always welcome at meetings, which are held on the second Tuesday of the month. Please note that a $3 guest fee will be collected from all non-PPCUG members.
The PPCUG fiscal year is July 1 to June 30. Since meetings have been missed due to Covid-19, the board has decided that dues for the remainder of this fiscal year will be $15 for individuals and $20 for couples. For more information and to read the latest version of the newsletter, the Gazette, visit www.ppcuginc.com or call Steve Rosenstein, president, at 931-742-0151.(9 a.m. to 9 p.m. only please).
