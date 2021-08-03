It’s been almost 60 years since an airplane crash killed country music legend Patsy Cline, but she casts a long shadow even for those of us who hadn’t been born in her lifetime.
Nowhere is the spirit of the Winchester, VA, girl with the big voice felt more than in “Always … Patsy Cline,” the Ted Swindley musical now on the Mainstage of the Cumberland County Playhouse.
The production is based on the true friendship between Cline and Louise Seger, a Houston mother of two who met the singer in a honky tonk in 1961. The two became friends that night and continued their close-knit relationship via correspondence until Cline’s death two years later.
In a sparkling black dress reminiscent of the chanteuse’s vibrant personality, Kellye Cash takes the stage in the titular role by belting out “Honky Tonk Merry-Go-Round” on what we’re told is the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.
Fittingly, the Opry stage is atop an old-fashioned radio reminiscent of those that brought the weekly showcase of talent to living rooms across America each Saturday night.
It’s in Cline’s third number that we meet Seger (Patty Payne), the rambunctious Houston mother of two who’s introduced to the singer in 1957 via the Arthur Godfrey television show her children were watching.
It’s almost as if Payne’s Seger is reading audience members’ minds when she declares, “Dear lord, that sounds like I always wanted to sing!”
Payne, a popular Playhouse resident actor, never fails to give a spirited performance. She continues the tradition in “Always … Patsy Cline,” from her description of taking off in her “Little Dude” car to and from the honky tonk to sashaying off the stage for a dance in the aisles. It’s her spunky charm that draws in viewers and makes them feel as if they are an unseen third party to this friendship. The original country music fangirl brings out peals of laughter with one-liners that feel ad-libbed, though they are most likely scripted.
Cash’s performance as Cline perfectly complements that of Payne. Though she has few lines, the ones she speaks are witty and with charm and finesse, much like Cline herself has been described. The 1987 Miss America still has poise and grace, and both are on full display in this production directed by Weslie Webster.
Something of country music royalty herself, Cash is the great-niece of country music giant Johnny Cash. But her strong, full-bodied voice is more like that of the legend she portrays. Her powerhouse pipes garnered applause numerous times in the performance of “Sweet Dreams,” “She’s Got You” and “If You’ve Got Leaving’ on Your Mind” that opened the second act.
Cash’s rendition of favorites such as “Back in Baby’s Arms,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces” and “Crazy” should please even the most diehard Cline fan, with covers of Kitty Wells’ “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels,” Hank Williams’ “Your Cheatin’ Heart” and the traditional “Bill Bailey” worthy of note. Particularly poignant is “If I Could See the World (Through the Eyes of a Child).”
Superbly portraying Cline’s band, the Bodacious Bobcats, and punctuating the production with sound effects are Ron Murphy on keyboard, Junior Mercer on steel guitar, Cory Clark on acoustic guitar, George Hoff on electric guitar, Lauren Marshall on fiddle, Tony Greco on bass and Bob White on drums.
Costume designer Andy Wallach’s work was exemplary on Cash’s many costumes, including the black fringed cowgirl outfit that mimicked the ones Cline’s mother made for her when she was getting started in the music business.
“Always … Patsy Cline,” rated PG, continues through Sept. 2. “Godspell” is also on the Playhouse Mainstage through Aug. 22. It is rated PG.
Go to the Playhouse’s new website, www.ccplayhouse.com, or call 931-484-5000 for tickets.
