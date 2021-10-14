Cumberland County will celebrate and honor its military veterans with the Nov. 6 Cumberland County Veterans Parade.
The parade will be staged at Cumberland County High School and travel up Stanley St. to Main St., turning right and concluding at Main St. Church of Christ on Livingston Ave. It begins at 10 a.m.
The volunteers have been posting flyers and posters throughout the community. Large banners are being mounted on street lights. First National Bank will offer advertising on their large marquees.
About 50 entries have been submitted to the committee. There is still time for additional participants to sign up. Email Rudy Vargu at rvvarju@yahoo.com to request an application.
In addition to the Grand Marshal, Ret. Lt. Commander Gordon Kinney, there will be six deputy grand marshals representing the Greatest Generation, which includes those individuals living through the Great Depression and World War II. The committee continues to seek out World War II and Korean War veterans as well as widows of the Greatest Generation and all Gold Star Mothers who would like to participate in the parade.
They are also seeking help from the community in finding convertibles, Jeeps or other open-air vehicles to transport these honored veterans. Contact Russell Cope, 931-248-0802.
Invitations have been extended to state and local officials to speak from the reviewing stand.
Volunteers are still needed for the staging area at CCHS to assist in positioning, directing participants and checking in floats and personnel. Those interested in helping the day of the parade may contact Robert Opthof at 973-670-5804.
