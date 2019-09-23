The Parkinson's Support Group of Cookeville and surrounding areas marks its first anniversary Oct. 1.
The celebration will be during the regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 in Caney Fork Baptist Church, 2404 Hwy. 70 E., Cookeville. Kelly Arney, outreach coordinator for the Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, will discuss “Fatigue in Parkinson’s Disease.” Cake will be served afterward.
As an affiliate of the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s (https://petersonforparkinsons.org ) in Nashville, the Parkinson Support Group of Cookeville’s mission is “to support and enhance lives of people with Parkinson’s, their care partners, and their families to achieve their highest possible quality of life through awareness, education, and programs within a caring community.”
The group was founded by Roxanne Self, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011. She founded the group after seeing a need for a way to inform fellow Parkinson’s sufferers and their care partners of available treatments, provide a place to interact with fellow people with Parkinson’s and to let them know they are not alone.
The group, which meets at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month, has enjoyed great success with attendance of 35-40 every month. Each meeting usually has a guest speaker in some area of Parkinson’s treatment, such as physical, occupational and speech therapists. Speakers have also included a neurologist, a nutritionist and specialists on various drugs and treatments.
Social time is allowed for patients and caregivers to share, tell stories, and relax with light refreshments.
The group covers Cumberland, DeKalb, Jackson, Overton, Putnam and White counties. Meetings take place in a facility that is completely accessible with no steps, no stairs and no ramps.
It is free, and anyone interested in Parkinson’s disease is welcome.
Contact Self at 931-261-4037 or at Roxy.Self@gmail.com, or co-facilitator Bruce Nesmith, diagnosed in 2009, at931-303-6304 or Bruce_Nesmith@hotmail.com.
Self aided Maxine Frasier, Cookeville Senior Center director, in developing and establishing the Rock Steady Boxing Program at the center. Rock Steady Boxing is a non-contact boxing regime that emphasizes coordination and movement training and is one of the most highly rated therapy programs available in the country.
The Rock Steady Boxing program is from noon-1:15 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday at Cookeville Senior Center. Call Frasier at 931-526-9318, ext. 104, for details.
Other highly ranked therapy programs are available to people with Parkinson’s in the Cookeville area. Training programs to help improve balance, speech, coordination, life skills and others are offered by therapists in the area.
