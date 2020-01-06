The Parent-Child Connection aims to support parents by providing support for specific issues and challenges they may face while raising their children. The purpose of the class is not only to educate, but also to offer parents the opportunity to give and get support from others who may be facing similar problems, situations or circumstances. The new series begins on Thursday, Jan. 9, at The Exchange Club/Stephens Center-Healthier Beginnings office in the Crossville Commons Complex located at 129 Birchwood Ln. just off of West Ave. in Crossville. The curriculum used is “Nurturing Parenting Skills for Families” and is an evidence-based curriculum approved by the TN Department of Children’s Services. Each session will be on a Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. The spring schedule for these classes is as follows:
- Jan. 9 — Orientation, Assessing Nurturing Skills
- Jan. 16 — Why Do Parents Spank?
- Jan. 23 — Ages & Stages: Appropriate Expectations
- Feb. 6 — Understanding Family Morals & Values
- Feb. 13 — Developing Family Rules
- Feb. 20 — Rewards & Punishments
- Feb. 27 — Problem Solving, Decision Making, Negotiation & Compromise
- March 5 — Make-Up Session
For more information, contact the Stephens Center at 931-823-6432 or 1-800-635-5199.
