The Plateau Women’s Chorus invites the community to participate in or simply enjoy a parade celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.
The parade will be held on Saturday, April 4. The 1/3 mile parade, led by the Plateau Women’s Chorus, will end at the Crossville Amphitheater where dignitaries from the state will help tell the important story of Tennessee’s role as the 36th and final state needed to ratify the amendment. The chorus will also perform two songs from their upcoming Spring Concert Series.
If you, your family, or your club or organization would like to participate in this non-partisan parade, please contact Sally Neckvatal at PWCparade@gmail.com or 612-201-1234. All applications to participate in the parade are due by Monday, March 14, or when 150 participants have signed up, whichever comes first. An application form will also be available on the PWC-Plateau Women’s Chorus Facebook page.
