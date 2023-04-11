Join the Panther Tales Players April 25-299 for their spring production of “Into the Woods Jr.”
This musical offers a new take on Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s musical fairytale about wishes and the choices people make.
The Tony Award-winning musical features beloved fairytale characters like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and his beanstalk, and the Witch with a retelling of classic Grimm fables.
The musical centers on a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse, and wind up changed forever.
Showtimes are April 25, 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. and April 29 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students. Children 10 and younger are $5 each.
