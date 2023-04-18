Since the creation of Stone Memorial High School’s theatre department, “Panther Tales Players,” in 2006, the department has produced over 30 incredible productions, including “Radium Girls,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Little Women.” The department prides itself on mainly being student-run, as it relies on the students’ work under the direction and teaching of Eleni Fragopoulos. These students act, stage manage, construct sets, and design costumes, lights and sound (effects and music), along with marketing and other tasks.
The theatre department has three classes for students: Theatre 1, Technical Theatre, and Theatre 2. Theatre 1 is a lively introduction to the world of theatre, covering the history of theatre, as well as an introduction to being on stage. Technical Theatre encompasses everything behind the scenes (technical and production) leading up to and during SMHS’s productions. Theatre 2 is a performance-based class that allows students to add depth to their characters to ensure quality performances. Excitingly, a new Theatre 3 class will be available to students in the upcoming school year to explore film, script writing, puppetry, and more.
Volunteers from the Panther Tales Players recently worked alongside Stone Elementary School on a literacy night. The department also participates in the Mock DUI in conjunction with the school’s “Prom Promise” each year, where students simulate a dramatic car crash scene in front of their peers. “Prom Promise” raises awareness about drunk driving and helps to prevent students from driving under the influence on prom night.
This year the Panther Tales Players had 22 members attend Thescon at MTSU, which increased from only eight participants last year. During Thescon, students attend over 100 workshops in every field possible, including specialty areas like voice-over work, stage combat, and aerial (one of the most popular for the kids). This conference is for students across Tennessee to run for the TN Thespian Society state office, perform plays between workshops, speak to representatives from surrounding universities, and audition for scholarships. Several SMHS students talked to the universities and made great connections for the future.
The program is proud to have four graduating members attending college in the fall for theatre arts. Three seniors, David Kappel (Western Kentucky University), Cameron Collins and Ava Whittaker (University of Mississippi), plan to attend the musical theatre. Xander Ricks intends to attend the University of Tennessee for technical theatre.
The Panther Tales Players are thrilled to announce their first-ever musical production will be “Into the Woods Jr.,” with showings at 7 p.m. April 25, 27-29 and an additional showing at 2 p.m. April 29. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students, and $5 for children ten and under. They are thankful for Cumberland County Playhouse, which has greatly supported the program through a donation and the borrowing of some props and costumes over the years, along with the STARTS program, which donates every semester.
Anyone wishing to show support for the Panther Tales can vote on their video submission on the ACTPrep.com Facebook page to win money for their program. Just like and share the video so they can advance to the next round of the competition. Their first head-to-head competition was on Friday, April 14.
