Great New Books
Hell and Back by Craig Johnson
Wyoming sheriff Walt Longmire is back, but he doesn’t know it. He’s awakened blood-soaked and minus a bullet in a Montana town where a devastating boarding-school fire killed 30 Indigenous children over a century ago, and he has no memory of who he is. He does, however, have a pervasive sense of what the Northern Cheyenne call Éveohtsé-heómése, the Wandering Without that steals souls, which should make for intense and unusual reading as he battles to save himself.
Desperation in Death by J. D. Robb
In 2061 New York, two abducted girls attempt to escape from the Pleasure Academy, where they are being trained for a life of sexual slavery. Mina is killed, but Lt. Eve Dallas encounters an injured Dorian stumbling desperately through the streets and is determined to put an end to the academy’s operations. Billionaire husband Roarke can help (ultra-wealthy people run the place and he’s got connections), but he’s concerned that Eve’s boiling rage could do her harm.
Fairy Tale by Stephen King
As the pandemic descended, King asked himself: “What could you write that would make you happy?” King had a sudden vision of an immense but empty, shattered city—with life pulsing just beneath the surface. His protagonist is Charlie Reade, whose mother died in a hit-and-run when he was 10 and whose father subsequently disappeared into drink. At 17, self-sufficient Charlie befriends a dog named Radar and his crusty, reclusive master, Howard Bowditch, for whom he starts doing odd jobs. A cassette Bowditch leaves for Charlie at his death shares a secret: that funny shed at the back of his house contains a portal to another world, where a battle between good and evil is roaring. The boy and his dog pass through the portal for the adventure of their lives.
The American Roommate Experiment by Elena Armas
Rosie Graham’s world is crumbling — literally — as her New York apartment ceiling caves in. She also just quit her job to secretly pen her second romance novel, keeping it a secret from her family. However, it’s about to get even more real, as her writer’s block is a force to be reckoned with. Fortunately, she has a saving grace: her best friend Lina gave her a spare key to her apartment while she’s on her honeymoon. However, what Lina failed to mention was that her extremely handsome and single cousin Lucas would be in town from Spain and also staying in the apartment. Rosie is all too familiar with Lucas, having stalked him online for months. To cure her writer’s block, Rosie comes up with the idea to date Lucas as an experiment, using him as her muse. This friends-to-lovers trope will have readers rooting for the couple as things turn steamy.
Library Laugh I
How does Bigfoot know what time it is? By looking at his Sasquatch.
Stingy Schobel Says
With California facing one of the worst water crises ever, more attention is being paid to the way we use (and waste) water at home. One big culprit is the lawn.
Green, verdant, lush lawns often mean an extraordinary amount of water is used to keep the grass thriving and alive.
Instead of wasting water on grass, look into something called xeriscape. Lush and green groundcovers like thyme, yarrow, succulents and sweet woodruff require almost no mowing or maintenance, and they can thrive on very little water.
Every climate requires different plant choices, so ask a local plant nursery what works for your growing region.
Doing some painting around the house?
Here are some simple ways to green your paint routine. It’s easier than ever to find eco-friendly latex paint at the store, so look for zero-VOC (volatile organic compounds) brands for your project.
Measure the room and use an online paint calculator to know exactly how much paint you need, so you don’t overbuy.
When stocking up on supplies, look for plastic roller trays, cups and paint brushes made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.
If you have leftover paint, try this trick: Fill a clean plastic bottle (rescue one from a recycling bin, perhaps) with leftover paint and add two or three marbles. When you need to touch up with paint, just shake and use.
Library Laugh II
What does a vegan vampire eat? Blood oranges.
