A Las Vegas and Branson legend, Sting Ray Anthony will return to The Palace Theatre for May 14. Tickets are $20-$30.
“Sting Ray Anthony’s Jukebox Revue” will feature songs by Ritchie Valens, Buddy Holly, Bobby Darin, the Everly Brothers, Del Shannon, Ricky Nelson and more. Having worked alongside Bobby Vee, Fabian, Danny & The Juniors, Chubby Checker, Elvis, and many others.
Sting Ray gets audiences on their feet wherever he goes, whether it be in Branson MO, Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, or Legends in Concert in Las Vegas.
He says, “Everyone will know the songs that I will sing and are invited to join in!”
Sylvia makes
Palace debut
Sylvia Jane Hutton, known professionally by her first name Sylvia during the 1980s, is an American country music and country pop singer and songwriter.
Her biggest hit, a crossover chart topper, was her single “Nobody” in 1982. It reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 5 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart, No. 9 on the Cashbox Top 100, and No. 1 on the Billboard Country Singles chart.
The song earned her a gold record certification and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.
Her other country chart hits include “Drifter” (No. 1 in 1981), “Fallin’ in Love”, “Tumbleweed” and “Snapshot.”
She was named Female Vocalist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music for 1982. She is also credited with making the first “concept” music video clip to air on Country Music Television with “The Matador.”
Sylvia’s latest album, Nature Child - A Dreamer’s Journey, was released in February and charted on Billboard’s Kid Audio chart in the Top 15.
Sylvia plays one night only at the Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville on Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m. Reserved tickets start at $29.
For more information or tickets call 931-484-6133 or palacetheatre-crossville.com.
