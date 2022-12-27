Happy birthday, Elvis!
The Palace Theatre in Crossville invites everyone to celebrate the King’s birthday with Elvis Tribute Artist Brooke Wright Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. at the historic theatre in downtown Crossville.
Hailing from Nashville, Wright has been paying tribute to Elvis for more than 20 years.
Wright prides himself on being true to Elvis’ performances and staying authentic in his representation of Elvis live in concert. Accolades include a spot in the Competition Top 10 at the 2019 Nashville Elvis Festival, Tupelo Elvis Festival, Images of The King and the Elvis Fantasy Festival; 2020 brought a Top 10 in the Windy City Elvis Contest and the 1st Place Prize as The Champion In Ohio’s first Buckeye Virtual Elvis Contest. 2020 Champion in King of Memphis and 2021 2nd place in the Tupelo Elvis Festival.
Wright is the 2022 Tupelo Elvis Tribute Artist winner.
Tickets start at $15 and area available at www.palacetheatre-crossville.com or by calling 931-484-6133.
