Collin Raye was one of the true hit makers of the 1990’s, with 24 top ten records, 16 No. 1 hits, and 10 “Male Vocalist of the Year” nominations (five from CMA and five from ACM).
He makes his debut at Crossville’s Palace Theatre, 72 S. Main St., Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
One of the great voices of our time, Raye’s searing ballads include “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” “Not That Different,” “If I Were You,” “My Kind of Girl,” “That’s My Story,” “I Can Still Feel You,” “I Want You Bad,” “On the Verge,” “One Boy, One Girl,” “What the Heart Wants,” “Every Second,” “That Was a River,” and “Anyone Else.”
Raye shot to fame with “Love, Me” in 1991. When “Little Rock,” an anthem for those struggling with addition recovery, hit the chart in 1994, its video led to over 100,000 phone calls to Alcoholics Anonymous from folks seeking help in their addictions. “Not That Different” was a song that pleaded for tolerance, and “I Think About You” won awards for its song and video which exposed the exploitation of women and children.
Raye has consistently used his stardom to advance social causes, including Boys Town, Al-Anon, Special Olympics, Country Cares About AIDS, Catholic Relief Services, Parade of Pennies, Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, The Tennessee Task Force Against Domestic Violence, Easter Seals, among others. It came as no surprise when in 2001 at the Country Radio Seminar, Clint Black presented Raye with the organization’s “Humanitarian of the Year” Award in recognition of his issue-oriented music and his tireless charity work.
In 2011, Raye released his first inspirational album, “His Love Remains,” which quickly shot to No. 1 on Amazon for inspirational and religious music.
He currently lives in Nashville with his daughter, Britanny, and granddaughter, Mattie.
Tickets start at $59. For tickets to any event call 931-484-6133 or visit palacetheatre-crossville.com.
