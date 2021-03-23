The Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville will show several celebrated films in the coming months.
First, in honor of Christopher Plummer who passed away recently, “The Sound of Music” will be featured Saturday, March 27. This perrennial favorite musical is based on the real-life story of the Von Trapp Family singers who were one of the world’s best-known concert groups in the era immediately preceding World War II. It also stars Julie Andrews. The movie won five Academy Awards, including those for “Best Picture” and “Best Director.”
Subsequent Christopher Plummer films will include “All the Money in the World” showing May 21 and “The Man Who Invented Christmas” on Dec. 21.
“Ben Hur,” an epic 1959 film starring Charlton Heston, will be shown April 3. The story revolves around a Jewish prince who is betrayed and sent into slavery by a Roman friend, then regains his freedom and comes back for revenge. Setting an Oscar record, “Ben Hur” swept 11 of the 12 categories in which it was nominated, including “Best Picture,” “Best Director,” and “Best Actor” (Charlton Heston).
Also in April, The Palace will show Christopher Plummer’s masterful whodunnit “Knives Out,” also starring Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette and Michael Shannon. “Knives Out” received “Best Original Screenplay” nominations at the British Academy Film Awards and the Academy Awards, and was selected by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review as one of the top ten films of 2019. “Knives Out” will play April 10.
On April 23, The Palace will show the family-favorite “The Wizard of Oz.” When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz. They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and en route they meet a Scarecrow (Ray Bolger) that needs a brain, a Tin Man (Jack Haley) missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr) who wants courage.
On May 1 The Palace will kick off its Summer Classic Comedy Series with “Philadelphia Story,” starring Katherine Hepburn, Cary Grant and Jimmy Stewart. This classic romantic comedy focuses on Tracy Lord (Katharine Hepburn), a Philadelphia socialite who has split from her husband, C.K. Dexter Haven (Cary Grant). As Tracy prepares to wed the wealthy George Kittredge (John Howard), she crosses paths with both Dexter and prying reporter Macaulay Connor (James Stewart). Unclear about her feelings for all three men, Tracy must decide whom she truly loves. This 1940 classic was nominated for six Academy Awards, and won two, including James Stewart for “Best Actor.”
Just in time for Mother’s Day, the Palace will show “Steel Magnolias” on May 8. The story involves M’Lynn (Sally Field), mother of bride-to-be (Julia Roberts), and their friends played by Dolly Parton, Olympia Dukakis, Daryl Hannah and Shirley MacLaine. Diabetic Shelby has a health scare, which is averted but doesn’t bode well for her hopes of having children. Time passes, and the women and their friends encounter tragedy and good fortune, growing stronger and closer in the process.
Tickets for all performances will be $5 and will include free popcorn. All shows begin at 7 p.m. Only 100 people will be allowed per showing to accommodate COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
For tickets call 931.484.6133 or palacetheatre-crossville.com.
