The Palace Theatre has a special Valentine’s treat coming Saturday, Feb. 12.
Local favorites Terri Utsey and Rusty McClanahan will perform A.R. Gurney’s romance play Love Letters.
The play features childhood friends Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner. Their life-long correspondence began with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards.
Nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, Love Letters unfolds as the two actors read aloud the letters, cards and notes written across 50 years, bringing to vivid life their hopes, ambitions, dreams, disappointments, victories and defeats.
Utsey and McClanahan know each other very well.
Utsey came to Crossville in 2010 and has delighted audiences with her vocal talents at various fund-raising benefits for Habitat for Humanity, The Crab-Orchard Chapter of the DAR, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, United Fund of Cumberland County, Fairfield Glade Resident Services and many more. She is the female vocalist for Cumberland Swing Experience.
She welcomes the non-musical experience offered by the production of Love Letters.
McClanahan’s background is mechanical engineering, but he soon found a love of the stage after moving to Cumberland County in 2006. He was immediately cast in the Cumberland County Playhouse production of Guys and Dolls and has since performed across the county. He is the lead male vocalist for the Swing Street Big Band, alongside Utsey.
Love Letters will play one performance only at The Palace Theatre in Downtown Crossville Saturday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. Reserved tickets are $10.
HighRoad, Feb. 5
With a fanbase easily canvassing an array of genres—from country, to bluegrass, to Gospel, to contemporary Christian—the ladies of HighRoad are an impressive quartet who scored Grammy nominations for last year’s “Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout.”
The band consists of Sarah Davidson (keys and vocals), Kristen Bearfield (mandolin, guitar, banjo, vocals), and Kinsey Rose (guitar, vocals), and Lauren Conklin (fiddle). They have already garnered a 2019 Grammy nomination for their part in the album, as well as 2018’s “News New Artist of the Year” and the Diamond Award for “Country Gospel Song of the Year”, and 2017’s AGM “Country Song of the Year” and “Female Group of the Year” Award.
HighRoad plays one night only at The Palace in downtown Crossville, Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. Reserved tickets are $10-$20.
For tickets to any event call 931-484-6133 or go to palacetheatre-crossville.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.