The Palace Theatre is adding four movies to their schedule, all featuring Christopher Plummer who died last week at the age of 91.
“He was a giant in the live theater, and a giant on film,” said Todd Olson, the Palace Theatre’s supervisor. “It’s great to be able to see a little of his work sprinkled throughout our coming months.”
Plummer, who starred in The Sound of Music, won an Oscar for Beginners and was nominated for All the Money in the World and The Last Station. He died peacefully at his home in Connecticut, his family confirmed. Elaine Taylor, his wife and true best friend for 53 years, was by his side.
Along with becoming the oldest person to win an Oscar, Plummer also won a pair of Emmys and two Tonys during a nearly 70-year career.
The Palace will show the following films featuring Plummer between March and December:
The Sound of Music will play Saturday, March 27. Starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, it’s a a tuneful, heartwarming story, based on the real life story of the Von Trapp Family singers, one of the world’s best-known concert groups in the era immediately preceding World War II. Andrews plays the role of Maria, the tomboyish postulant at an Austrian abbey who becomes a governess in the home of a widowed naval captain with seven children, and brings a new love of life and music into the home.
Knives Out will play on Saturday, April 10. Starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette and Michael Shannon, the story involves the circumstances surrounding the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey. They are mysterious, but there’s one thing that renowned Detective Benoit Blanc knows for sure — everyone in the wildly dysfunctional Thrombey family is a suspect. Now, Blanc must sift through a web of lies and red herrings to uncover the truth.
All the Money in the World will play Friday, May 21, starring Mark Wahlberg, Christopher Plummer and Michelle Williams. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. Getty refuses to pay the perpetrators a single penny despite the desperate pleas from his former daughter-in-law, Gail, and adviser Fletcher Chase. With nowhere else to turn, Gail and Fletcher soon become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life.
The Man Who Invented Christmas will play on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The film stars Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer and Jonathan Pryce. In 1843 London, author Charles Dickens finds himself in financial trouble after writing three unsuccessful novels in a row. Desperate for a hit, Dickens relies on real-life inspiration and his vivid imagination to bring Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other classic characters to life in “A Christmas Carol,” forever changing the holiday season into the celebration known today.
Tickets for all performances will be $5 and will include free popcorn. For COVID reasons, only 100 people will be allowed per showing to allow for social distancing. For tickets call 931-484-6133 or visit palacetheatre-crossville.com.
