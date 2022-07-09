Two upbeat gospel/bluegrass bands will share the stage at The Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville July 16, with a little Americana, rockabilly and a cappella thrown in for good measure: Lakeside Gospel from Madisonville, TN and Maryville’s Pistol Creek Catch of the Day.
Pistol Creek Catch of the Day is comprised of Edward Harper, Bill Cabage, Scott Hinds and Carl Gombert. Their instruments of choice include guitar, fiddle, doghouse bass, tenor banjo, mandolin, maybe a ukulele and an assortment of percussion instruments, whistles, “and squeaky toys.” Lakeside is a mixture of a cappella singing, acoustically arranged country gospel and bluegrass. They started playing in churches throughout East Tennessee in 1995 and now consist of Greg Blankenship on mandolin, Jackie Cummings on bass, John Robert Freels on banjo and guitar, Walt Williamson on lead and rhythm guitar, and Jimmy Sims on fiddle.
The Palace’s “Gospel-Bluegrass Double Bill” plays one night only at The Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville on Saturday, July 16, at 7 p.m. Reserved tickets are $10-$16.
For tickets to any event call 931-484-6133 or go to palacetheatre-crossville.com.
