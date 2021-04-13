The Palace Theatre will welcome two artists whose earlier shows were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic: John Conlee and Malpass Brothers.
Both shows will offer full capacity in the historic downtown venue.
“We’ve been having to move these artists around for five months,” said Todd Olson, supervisor of the Palace Theatre. “COVID has been a scheduling challenge, but we’ve been approved to host these special artists at full capacity in late may, which we are delighted about.”
Malpass Brothers will play the Palace May 27 and Conlee will play May 28.
Both shows are set for 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now. Call 931-484-6133 for tickets or visit palacetheatre-crossville.com.
As sweet as sweet tea and as homey as a pan of cornbread, The Malpass Brothers bring a bygone era of classic country to Crossville. With a sound only found today on 45’s, the Brother’s smooth sound and infectious energy will bring back memories of their influencers like Johnny Cash and Hank Williams Sr. Gifted musicians and songwriters, The Malpass Brothers will dish up a collection of classic hits and their new originals. The Malpass Brothers toured with the late Don Helms, former steel guitarist for Hank Williams, have opened for music legend Merle Haggard on multiple tours and appeared on stages from the Shetland Islands to Ryman Auditorium to Merlefest. The brothers have shared billing with artists including Ray Price, Willie Nelson, Doyle Lawson, Rhonda Vincent, Marty Stuart, Doc Watson and more.
After a two-year absence, country music icon John Conlee returns to Crossville! Country music lovers will know his songs by heart, including “Rose Colored Glasses,” his first smash record from 1978, as well as “Common Man,” “Working Man,” “Friday Night Blues,” “Busted,” “Miss Emily’s Picture,” and “Nothing Behind You, Nothing in Sight.” His career boasts 29 single releases - 26 of them charting in the top-20 or higher- eight having reached the coveted No. 1 spot on the national country charts. Through all the years his emphasis has been on songs of the lives of everyday people — middle class, hardworking people - and those who’ve been unable to attain even that level of economic ease. When John Conlee looks at love, the view includes Harlan Howard and Bobby Braddock’s searing “I Don’t Remember Loving You” — and he has no trouble singing about being on the “Backside of Thirty.” John joined the Grand Ole Opry cast in 1981. “Back when I joined the Opry, there was not a great big hoopla about a new member coming on board,” he says. “But now, we make a big deal out of it for the people that join.” No-nonsense John grew up on a 250-acre Kentucky farm where he raised hogs, cultivated tobacco with mules, and mowed pastures. He also worked as a funeral home attendant and mortician, and as a pop music disc jockey in Nashville before settling into a career in country music during the mid-1970s. “I spend all of my off-time, what I have of it, with my family on our farm,” John explains. “I enjoy it. There’s no glamour to it. Woodworking, gunsmithing or driving a tractor requires getting grease or varnish all over you. It’s dirty work, but I like it.”
