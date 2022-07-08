The Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table welcomes Dr. Curt Fields as Ulysses S Grant re-enactor and Thomas Lee Jessee as General Robert E. Lee re-enactor to The Palace Theatre in Crossville July 13 at 6 p.m.
General Grant and General Lee will present “Appomattox – The Last 48 Hours.” The presentation covers the messages sent between the two Generals from Grant’s first one to Lee at 5 p.m. on April 7, 1865, to Lee’s message to Grant on the morning of April 9, saying he wanted to meet to surrender the Army of Northern Virginia and Grant’s reply. The presentation will highlight how each thought of each message and how they responded — both in writing and army movement is discussed.
Leading up to the historical meeting at the Appomattox Court House on April 9, 1865, there were a series of Civil War battles fought in Virginia called The Appomattox Campaign. These battles were fought between March 29 and April 9, that concluded with the surrender of Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia to forces of the Union Army under Grant’s command, ending the war.
After the Confederates losses at Petersburg in February/March of 1865, Lee’s army was outnumbered and exhausted from a winter of trench warfare and struggled with disease, hunger and desertion. In the meantime, Grant’s well-equipped and well-fed army was growing in great strength. Lee’s concern stretched beyond the Confederate position in Virginia to federal actions elsewhere in the south. By February 1865, two federal armies, one under Major General William T. Sherman and the other under Major General John M. Schofield, were moving through the Carolinas. If not stopped, these armies could sever Virginia from the rest of the south. If they joined Grant at Petersburg, Lee’s men would face four armies instead of two. Realizing the danger, Lee wrote the Confederate Secretary of War on Feb. 8, 1865: “You must not be surprised if calamity befalls us.”
On March 29, 1865, the Union Army began an offensive that stretched and broke the Confederate defenses southwest of Petersburg and cut their supply lines. Hounded and hunted by the Union Army, Lee continued his march south and westward, knowing his army’s desperate situation. On the afternoon of April 8, the Confederate columns halted a mile northeast of Appomattox Court House. That night, artillery fire could be heard from Appomattox Station where Lee had hoped for supplies for his ragged army.
At dawn on April 9, General John B. Gordon’s Corps attacked the Union cavalry, blocking the road which would allow arrival at Appomattox Station. Gordon sent word to Lee around 8:30 a.m., “my command has been fought to a frazzle, and unless Longstreet can unite in the movement or prevent these forces from coming upon my rear, I cannot go forward.”
Receiving the message, Lee replied, “There is nothing left for me to do but to go and see General Grant, and I would rather die a thousand deaths.”
Lee surrendered the Army of Northern Virginia to Grant on April 9, 1865, at Appomattox Court House, Virginia at 1:30 p.m. in a meeting lasting an hour and a half. The terms were simple: Confederate officers and men would be paroled. The officers could keep their sidearms, while enlisted men were required to relinquish all military equipment. Grant also allowed the Confederates to keep their horses, and he arranged for the delivery of 25,000 rations to feed Lee’s hungry army.
Fields’ portrayal of Grant reflects his many years of researching this iconic Union general’s memoirs, letters and statements made in interviews. Fields has appeared at Civil War Round Tables around the country, as well as numerous re-enactments. He has been General Grant in U.S. Park Service documentaries and many other national organizations.
Fields lives in Collierville in West Tennessee next to Memphis. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Memphis and earned his doctorate from Michigan State University in educational administration and curriculum. He was a teacher and high school administrator for25 years.He is now an educational consultant and living historian.
Jessee is a native Virginian. He became interested in military history at a young age while living in Hamilton, VA, the heart of Mosby’s Rangers country.
After moving to Florida with his family, he joined a local re-enactment unit in 1969 at the age of 18. He started out as a private and over the years worked his way up the ranks to general. He has attended re-enactments of all major battles throughout the U.S. as well as commanding troops at many of the national events.
In 1977, Jessee attended the first Olustee Re-enactment on the Olustee battlefield and has attended every Olustee event since that time. During those early years of Olustee, he was given command of Confederate troops. Then in the early part of the 1980s, he became Commanding General of the Confederate Forces for Olustee, a position he currently holds.
For over 40 years, Jessee has been an active member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. In 2015, he was approved by the National Park Service to portray General Robert E. Lee at the 150th Sesquicentennial of Appomattox re-enactment in Virginia and for the Appomattox Visitor Center Film shown daily to the public. As a longtime student of Lee, Jessee has portrayed Lee in various venues throughout the U.S.
He and his wife, Gail Rebecca, have been married for 38 years and currently live in Lakeland, FL. Professionally, he was an electrical superintendent for a major electrical contractor in Tampa; however, he retired in June of 2015.
Step back into the history of the United States and relive the famous General Grant–General Lee re-enactment of the surrender of the Army of Northern Virginia to the Union Forces on April 9, 1865.
The presentation will be at the Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville at 6 p.m. on Wednesday July 13.
Tickets can be obtained for $10 while they are available at The Palace Theatre.
The Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table – CMCWRT - is an organization of Civil War enthusiasts. The group is in Fairfield Glade and is open to all citizens of Cumberland County. Presentations from authors, college professors, historians are presented on the second Wednesday of the month (except August) at Christ Lutheran Church in Fairfield Glade. The purpose of the roundtable is to educate, discuss and bring to focus the events and historical facts concerning the American Civil War.
Memberships to the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table are available for $25 per year for individuals and $35 per year for couples. For additional information, call Ken Patton at 901-292-9312 or Dennis Flynn at 913-948-3499.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.