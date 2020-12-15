The Palace Theatre will offer moviegoers a chance to enjoy some classic big screen western films.
“Ever since we started querying our audience about movies they would like to see – classic westerns rose to the top of their must-have list,” said Todd Olson, supervisor of The Palace Theatre. “So that’s what we’re going to give them this winter.”
Tickets for all performances will be $5 and will include free popcorn. Only 100 people will be allowed per showing to allow for social distancing.
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance will play Jan. 9. This 1962 film is about a senator who returns to a western town for the funeral of an old friend, then tells the story of his origins. Directed by John Ford, it stars John Wayne and Jimmy Stewart, with cameos by Lee Marvin.
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, from MGM, will play Jan. 22. It’s about a bounty hunting scam and two men in an uneasy alliance against a third in a race to find a fortune in gold buried in a remote cemetery. Directed by Sergio Leone, the film stars Clint Eastwood as “the Good,” Lee Van Cleef as “the Bad” and Eli Wallach as “the Ugly.”
McLintock will show Jan. 29. Loosely based on William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, it is the story of wealthy rancher G.W. McLintock, who uses his power and influence in the territory to keep the peace between farmers, ranchers, land-grabbers, Indians and corrupt government officials. This 1963 comedy stars John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara, and co-stars Wayne’s son Patrick Wayne, Stefanie Powers and Yvonne DeCarlo.
The only film to earn John Wayne an Oscar, True Grit will play Feb. 5. From 1969, the story centers on a drunken, hard-nosed U.S. Marshal and a Texas Ranger help a stubborn teenager track down her father’s murderer in Indian Territory. The cast features Glen Campbell, Robert Duvall, Dennis Hopper and Strother Martin.
MGM’s The Magnificent 7 will play Feb. 12, and is about seven gunfighters who are hired by Mexican peasants to liberate their village from oppressive bandits. Made in 1960, the cast includes Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach, Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson, Robert Vaughn and James Coburn.
1960’s Rio Bravo plays Feb. 27 and centers on a small-town sheriff who enlists the help of a cripple, a drunk and a young gunfighter in his efforts to hold in jail the brother of the local bad guy. Directed by Howard Hawks, it stars John Wayne, Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson, Angie Dickinson, Walter Brennan and Ward Bond.
For tickets call 931-484-6133 or visit palacetheatre-crossville.com.
