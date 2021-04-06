The Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville is showcasing some of the exceptional films of Tom Hanks, starting in April and going all the way to December.
Paraphrasing the National Archives Foundation who honored Hanks recently, “Hanks has consistently trained his discerning eye on some of our nation’s most significant moments and made them relevant to a new generation and to the world. As an actor, director, and producer, Hanks continues to bring to life the American narrative through stories that might otherwise fade from our collective memory.”
The films to be presented at The Palace include:
CAPTAIN PHILLIPS (2013). The Story: In April 2009, the U.S. containership Maersk Alabama sails toward its destination on a day that seems like any other. Suddenly, Somali pirates race toward the vessel, climb aboard and take everyone hostage. The captain of the ship, Richard Phillips, looks to protect his crew from the hostile invaders, and their leader, Muse (Barkhad Abdi).
TOY STORY (1995). “Toy Story” is a 1995 American computer-animated comedy film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. The first installment in the “Toy Story” franchise, it was the first entirely computer-animated feature film, as well as the first feature film from Pixar.
FORREST GUMP (1994). The Story: Slow-witted Forrest Gump has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field), he leads anything but a restricted life. Whether dominating on the gridiron as a college football star, fighting in Vietnam or captaining a shrimp boat, Forrest inspires people with his childlike optimism. But one person Forrest cares about most may be the most difficult to save -- his childhood love, the sweet but troubled Jenny (Robin Wright).
APOLLO 13 (1995). This Hollywood drama is based on the events of the Apollo 13 lunar mission, astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise, and Jack Swigert find everything going according to plan after leaving Earth’s orbit. However, when an oxygen tank explodes, the scheduled moon landing is called off. Subsequent tensions within the crew and numerous technical problems threaten both the astronauts’ survival and their safe return to Earth.
A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD (2019). The Story: Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. He approaches the interview with skepticism, as he finds it hard to believe that anyone can have such a good nature. But Roger’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing the reporter to reconcile with his own painful past.
POLAR EXPRESS (2004). Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”; “Cast Away”) reunite for “Polar Express,” an inspiring adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.
Tickets for all performances will be $5 and will include free popcorn! For COVID reasons only 100 people will be allowed per showing to allow for social distancing. For tickets call 931-484-6133 or palacetheatre-crossville.com.
