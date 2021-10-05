Crossville’s Palace Theatre is the place to be for entertainment in October.
“It’s a great ride at The Palace this month,” said Todd Olson, theater administrator. “From bluegrass to comedy to classic horror, there’s lots of reasons to spend a night here in October, and tickets are on sale now.”
The Cleverlys Make Palace Debut Oct. 9
The New York Times wrote, “If Earl Scruggs, Dolly Parton, and Spinal Tap spawned a litter of puppies, it would be the Cleverlys,” the wild and amazingly talented bluegrass/country band who will be in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
The Cleverlys are a one-of-a-kind comedy/music blend coming from the remote part of the Ozark Mountains, near Cane Spur, AR.
The band includes Digger Cleverly and his nephews Ricky Lloyd, Sock, DVD and Cub. They have performed all over the U.S. at music venues and some of the nation’s largest festivals like Stagecoach, Telluride, CMA Music Fest and even the Grand Ole Opry.
Don’t be fooled by this faux-family band – they are all accomplished musicians putting their unique bluegrass spin on cover songs from any genre.
The Cleverlys’ set list includes genius arrangements of tunes like Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” a medley of Blackstreet’s “No Diggity,” and Flo Rida’s “Low” that recently went viral on Facebook with more than 11 million views from a TV appearance.
“Rolling Stone” says Digger’s “out-of-date eyeglasses are as thick as his hillbilly accent, but whose comic sensibilities are a hilariously off-kilter hybrid of Homer & Jethro and ‘The Office’.” Tickets are reserved and start at $15.
Mo Pitney Returns to the Palace Oct. 15
Pitney has become one of the top country and folk artists in the 2021 music scene, delighting fans with a modern country sound. Grab that cowboy hat, slide on those boots and giddy up to this country concert. Pitney has been named Artist to Watch by “Rolling Stone,” “Billboard” and “Bobby Bones.”
He is a frequent performer on the popular TV shows “Larry’s Country Diner and Country’s Family Reunion.” Pitney will play the Palace Theatre beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. Tickets are $25-$45.
Paul Overstreet Makes Crossville Debut Oct. 28
Originally from Mississippi, Overstreet has written or co-written 27 Top 10 songs, won two Grammy Awards as well as the ACM and CMA Song of the Year Awards in 1987 and 1988. He was named the BMI Songwriter of the Year five straight years from 1987-’91, an achievement on Music Row that has not been achieved before or since.
Overstreet recorded 10 studio albums between 1982-2005, and charted 16 singles on the Billboard country charts, including two No. 1 hits. He has also made quite a name as a writer for other superstars, including George Jones, Randy Travis, Tanya Tucker, Keith Whitley, Alison Kraus, The Judds, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood and many more.
His first solo project began was the RCA-released “Sowin’ Love” which consisted of five hit singles, including “Sowin’ Love,” his signature song “All The Fun,” and his first No. 1, “Seein’ My Father in Me.”
Overstreet’s second album included the hits “Daddy’s Come Around,” “If I Could Bottle This Up,” “Heroes,” and “Billy Can’t Read.”
Other hit songs include “A Long Line of Love,” “Love Can Build a Bridge,” “Forever and Ever, Amen,” “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy,” “Some Beach,” “Love Helps Those,” “Richest Man on Earth” “Ball and Chain” and “You Can’t Stop Love.”
Overstreet’s song “There But for the Grace of God Go I” won a Dove Award for Country Recorded Song of the Year.
He will play the Palace at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $49-$59.
The Body Snatchers Overtake The Palace for Halloween
What better scary story than that of a race of gelatinous creatures, having abandoned their dying planet and traveled to Earth?
“Invasion of the Body Snatchers” is a 1978 American science-fiction horror film starring Donald Sutherland, Jeff Goldblum and Leonard Nimoy. Based on the 1955 novel “The Body Snatchers,” the plot involves a San Francisco health inspector and his colleague who discover that humans are being replaced by alien duplicates; each is a perfect copy of the person replaced, but devoid of human emotion.
Call 931-484-6133 or go to palacetheatre-crossville.com for tickets and other information.
