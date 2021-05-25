The Palace Theatre will offer up a selection of classic movies for audiences in July.
“Our audiences have told us they two things: they want classic comedies and they want to laugh,” said Todd Olson, Palace Theatre supervisor. “So that’s what we’re giving them this July: Jimmy Stewart’s iconic Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Charlie Chaplin’s masterpiece The Great Dictator, and Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump.”
What better film to revisit on the big screen around the 4th of July than Mr. Smith Goes to Washington starring Jimmy Stewart on Thursday, July 1? When the idealistic young Jefferson Smith (James Stewart) winds up appointed to the United States Senate, he gains the mentorship of Sen. Joseph Paine (Claude Rains). However, Paine isn’t as noble as his reputation would indicate, and he becomes involved in a scheme to discredit Smith, who wants to build a boys’ campsite where a more lucrative project could go. Determined to stand up against Paine and his corrupt peers, Smith takes his case to the Senate floor.
Next, The Great Dictator is part of The Palace’s Summer Classic Comedy Series which plays until Aug. 13 (with Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy’s Adam’s Rib). The Great Dictator is a 1940 American political satire comedy-drama film written, directed, produced, scored by, and starring British comedian Charlie Chaplin, following the tradition of many of his other films. Having been the only Hollywood filmmaker to continue to make silent films well into the period of sound films, Chaplin made this his first true sound film.
After dedicated service in the Great War, a barber (Charles Chaplin) spends years in an army hospital recovering from his wounds, unaware of the simultaneous rise of fascist dictator Adenoid Hynkel (also Chaplin) and his hateful policies. When the barber, who bears a remarkable resemblance to Hynkel, returns to his quiet neighborhood, he is stunned by the brutal changes and recklessly joins a beautiful girl (Paulette Goddard) and her neighbors in rebelling.
Forrest Gump (1994) is part of The Palace’s Tom Hank’s film series which plays until Dec. 17 (with Polar Express). Slow-witted Forrest Gump has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field), he leads anything but a restricted life. Whether dominating on the gridiron as a college football star, fighting in Vietnam or captaining a shrimp boat, Forrest inspires people with his childlike optimism. But one person Forrest cares about most may be the most difficult to save — his childhood love, the sweet but troubled Jenny (Robin Wright).
Tickets for all performances will be $5 and will include free popcorn! For tickets call 931-484-6133 or palacetheatre-crossville.com.
