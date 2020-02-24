Join us this Friday, Feb. 28, for a morning of great entertainment as we welcome Judy Fistler singing some of our favorite oldies tunes. Entertainment will start at 9:30. At 10:30 we will have bingo with our sponsor, ExacCare. Lunch will be served at 11:30; there is a $4 donation for lunch. We would like to thank Judy Fistler, Rachael with ExacCare, our kitchen crew, and our janitor for all the time you all put into making our senior center the best it can be, thank you!
Senior Travel Program
Here are a couple of our upcoming trips for March:
• Cherokee North Carolina Harrah’s Casino overnight trip — March 13-14
• Soul of Motown all you can eat dinner show — March 17
Seats fill up quickly. Come by or call to reserve your spot today.
You can make a difference!
Volunteers are the backbone of our community. You can help make an impact in the lives of others by volunteering for Fair Park Senior Center. Whether you would like to start a class or program, help plan events, make friendly calls to our homebound elderly community, help decorate for the season, etc. — if you’re looking to help, we’ve got a place for you. You can call 931-484-7416 for more information on how you can volunteer your time or register to volunteer on our website fairparkseniorcenter.org.
“Gone Show” auditions coming soon
If you have ever attended our fundraiser “Gone Show” coordinated by Ruth Lucas, you know it is a Crossville favorite. With a perfect balance of comedy and talented performers, this is the perfect family show. If you have a talent and would like to be a part of our show, auditions will be held on March 6. Please call Fair Park Senior Center to register for auditions. Registration deadline will be March 1. Call 931-484-7416.
Local artist Pat Bachor visiting Fair Park
On Friday, Feb. 28, local artist Pat Bachor with the Fairfield Glade Art Guild will be joining us to teach an “acrylics on canvas” class.
In November of 2013, Pat and her husband Richard moved from Florida to the beautiful Cumberland Plateau. Pat inherited her family’s artistic talents. She has taken numerous workshops with well-known artists such as Steven Quiller, Robert Bateman and Terry Chandler. She has also studied art techniques from private instructors. Pat will paint in most mediums, but her main love is oils and acrylics. Her images reflect her love of all God’s creatures, and the glorious nature all around us. Her wish is that those who view her work will experience the same joy she had in creating it.
