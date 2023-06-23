When she moved to Overton County in 2005, Maxine Osbourn didn’t even know what a gourd was. Since 2015, she’s developed quite a fondness for them, using them as an art form.
When her and husband, Norm, moved to the Rickman area, her landlady had gourds with holes in them hanging all over the place.
“I asked my landlady what they were,” Maxine said. “She told me they were gourds and said, ‘Junior thought he was planting watermelons and they were gourds instead.’”
Maxine asked if she could buy some of them. The landlady told her to just take them. She just took three or four and being a crafty person, began painting designs on them. She gave them as gifts to family and friends.
On a trip to Historic Granville in Jackson County, she found people who had a gourd patch, where crafters can go once a month and learn what to do with the many varieties of gourds.
Norm worked on a few, but Maxine really got into the process. Now, the couple grow their own gourds. She says they have an abundance of gourds filed away that she has worked on. Besides their own gourds, Maxine said that friends will call and say they’d grown gourds, thinking that they would do something with them, but decide to give them to “the Painter of Gourds.”
The gourds are stored in totes in Norm’s barn, but he doesn’t mind too much. The gourds kind of have a personality of their own, but Maxine picks the right gourds for what the customer wants.
“Right now,” Maxine said, “I have a customer who wants an elephant and a giraffe. She wanted a small giraffe, so you have to use a small dipper gourd to make that.”
She really couldn’t think of a favorite gourd to paint. Maxine said that chickens are fun to paint. Recently, she explained she had a run on chickens.
“I also like to do birdhouses that kind of look like a cottage,” she said. The chickens are like a hen on a wreath for a nest, with eyes big and bulging like it is laying a big egg.”
Native American style rain sticks are also fun, Norm gets in on that. They insert barbecue skewers into a long gourd with peppercorns before they sand it down for Maxine to paint. As the gourd is turned upside down, the peppercorns fall inside the gourd to give it the sound of rain falling on a roof.
Besides chickens, elephants, giraffes and rain sticks, the gourd creations are endless. Depending on gourd sizes it’s what the customer wants, be it a fish or a cat or an alien in a spaceship.
The Osburns used to do several arts and craft shows in the area, but now limit it to just the Apple Festival in Crossville. Maxine said she has too many orders she does at home to do any more shows.
“It’s just the two of us,” she said.
Norm chimed in, “I get to do the planting, watering, harvesting and sanding.”
Maxine’s Gourds is located at 892 Bilbrey Rd., in Rickman, TN. You can call at 931-403-3380 or email pigroast@twlakes.net.
For the next few months, the Monterey Depot Museum is featuring Osburn’s work in a special exhibit.
The museum is located at 1 E. Depot St., Monterey, TN. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.