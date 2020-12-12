Debbie Toney will teach the Smorgasbord class on Tuesday, Jan. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Plateau Creative Arts Center.
Come learn how to loosely paint a landscape scene. Learn as many tips and tricks as she can teach in two hours on how to compose and create your very own paintings. All level painters are welcome, and everyone leaves with their very own masterpiece!
Smorgasbord classes are monthly two-hour art classes geared to participants at all skill levels. Offered by the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, the registration fee for each Smorgasbord class is a very reasonable $20 per person for both Art Guild members and guests.
Sign up for Toney’s class and other Smorgasbord classes at the PCAC, 451 Lakeview Dr. (off Peavine). For more information or to enroll and pay by credit card, call 931-707-7249. The registration fee must be paid at the time of registration to hold an opening in the class. Class size is limited, so register early.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, an equal opportunity provider, and offers original art and unique gifts for viewing and for sale. The Plateau Art Center is handicapped accessible. Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net.
