Have you ever wanted to try watercolor painting? This is your chance to create a lovely Smoky Mountains watercolor work of art. Instructor/artist Judy Bloom has designed this class for beginners and you will leave the class with an understanding of various watercolor techniques; wet on wet, wet on dry, masking, layering color and the use of common household items to create texture.
This class will be held on Thursday, July 21, from 5-8 p.m. at the Dogwood Exchange (92 E. First Street) and the fee is $30 with a $10 materials fee paid to the instructor at the beginning of class.
To register, go to www.dogwoodexchange.com or call 931-787-5838.
