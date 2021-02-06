Debbie Toney is back by popular demand to teach the Smorgasbord class, “Let’s Paint the Glade,” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 2 in the Plateau Creative Arts Center.
The class offers students an opportunity to learn how to loosely paint a scene in Fairfield Glade while picking up tips on how to compose and create their own paintings.
All level painters are welcome, and everyone leaves with their own masterpiece.
Smorgasbord classes are monthly two-hour art classes geared to participants at all skill levels.
Offered by the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, the registration fee for each Smorgasbord class is $20 per person for both Art Guild members and guests.
Sign up for this and other Smorgasbord classes at Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr. (off Peavine).
Call 931-707-7249 for more information or to enroll and pay by credit card.
The registration fee must be paid at the time of registration to hold an opening in the class. Class size is limited, so those planning to attend are urged to register early.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, an equal opportunity provider, and offers original art and unique gifts for viewing and for sale.
The Plateau Creative Arts Center is handicapped accessible. Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net for more.
