“Paint Along with Sam Hill” is a unique series of watercolor demonstration classes that will be offered at the Art Guild’s Plateau Creative Arts Center (PCAC), 451 Lakeview Drive in Fairfield Glade this Fall.
A demonstration class differs from a typical art class in that the time is shorter (two hours), the atmosphere is more relaxed, and the artist/instructor provides multiple demonstrations as the students follow along.
Sam Hill, an award-winning watercolor artist, during the first class and second class will focus on floral images and demo several options for different effects. He will complete a painting using one of the options. For the last class in the series, he’ll focus on a “holiday” theme. An image will be provided for the last class at a later date.
Hill has scheduled three watercolor demonstration classes: Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8. Each class will run from 10 a.m. until noon and costs $20 for guild members and $25 for guests.
For each of the classes, students should bring their own watercolor supplies.
Please register in person at the PCAC or by phone at (931) 707-7249 for these fascinating demonstrations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.