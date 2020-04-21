“Paint Along with Sam Hill” is a unique series of watercolor demonstration classes that will be offered at the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr.
A demonstration class differs from a typical art class in that the time is shorter (two hours), the atmosphere is more relaxed and the artist/instructor provides multiple demonstrations as the students follow along.
Sam Hill, an award-winning watercolor artist, will focus on “Sky and Clouds” during the first class on May 12 and demonstrate several options for different effects. He will complete a painting using one of the options.
Hill has scheduled three watercolor demonstration classes: on May 12, June 9 and July 14. Each class will be from 10 a.m.-noon, with fees of $20 for Art Guild members or $25 for guests.
Students should bring their own watercolor supplies for each of the three classes.
The Arts Center is be closed through April 30. For more information or to register for any or all of Hill’s watercolor demonstration classes, call 931-707-7249, leaving a name and phone number, or visit in person starting on May 1.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
